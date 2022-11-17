 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration Central | Digital Nomad Visa to replace Portugal’s Golden Visa programme

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 17, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

It's end of the road for Golden Visa, those interested in the real-estate route to residency will have to buy property in the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira or in the interior territories, Lisbon, Porto, Algarve and more are out of bounds now. The recently launched Digital Nomad Visa will now be the best route for moving to Portugal

After imposing stricter requirements, the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, has hinted at the end of the popular Golden Visa programme. The recently launched Digital Nomad Visa will now be the best route for moving to Portugal.

Following the footsteps of Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria, Portugal might abolish its much-sought after Golden Visa programme. Though no formal official announcement has been made but Costa recently said, the government is re-evaluating programmes, including the Golden Visa, a fast-track residence visa issued to non-European Union (EU) nationals who have made a significant investment in Portugal, such as purchasing real-estate, making a capital investment, or creating employment opportunities.

“There are programmes that we are currently re-evaluating and one of them is the gold visa which, probably, has already fulfilled the function it had to fulfil and which, at this moment, it is no longer justified to maintain,” the Prime Minister has said.

It may be recalled that recently the Portuguese government had enforced stricter requirements for the Golden Visa by raising the Investment Fund option from €350,000 to €500,000; Capital Transfer from €1 million to €1.5 million and narrowing real-estate purchase options. For real-estate properties to qualify for Golden Visa, schemes to buy in Lisbon, Porto, the Algarve and surrounding areas on the coast are no longer permissible. Those interested in the real-estate route to residency will have to buy property located in the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira or in the interior territories.

Launched in 2012, Portugal’s Golden Visa programme has attracted more than €6.5 billion in investment by foreigners, mainly from China, Brazil, South Africa and the US, and large percentage of the investment by wealthy individuals has been used to buy real-estate. In July this year, investments through Portugal’s Golden Visa programme had increased to more than €78 million, more than double the €36 million recorded in July of 2021, according to Portuguese Immigration and Border Service (SEF).

The hint of abolition of Golden Visa is also being seen as a response to a drive by the European Parliament to shrink and regulate the multi-billion-euro citizenship and visa industries, which the EU has long considered a security risk. In March this year, European Parliament’s Central Liberties Commission had called the schemes “objectionable from an ethical, legal and economic point of view.”