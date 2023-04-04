 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsImmigration

Immigration Central: Denmark eases study, work, residence rules from April 1

Preeti Verma Lal
Apr 04, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

With amendments to the Danish Aliens Act, it is now easier for foreigners to study in Denmark, work in Denmark and get residence permits to live in Denmark.

2,800 Indians arrived in Denmark with a work permit in 2022, an increase of 73 percent over the previous year. (Photo via Unsplash)

On April 1, 2023, a number of amendments to the Danish Aliens Act came into effect that will ease studying, working and getting residence permits in Denmark. The new amendments affect different schemes administered by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI).

According to Statistics Denmark, the country’s official statistical website, the number of foreigners who decided to immigrate to Denmark for work in 2022 increased 24 percent over the previous year, and was the highest since 1997.

Indians accounted for the largest increase in the number of immigrants with a work permit to Denmark in 2022. Around 31,600 foreigners immigrated to the country for work purposes in 2022, with Indians marking a 73 percent increase with 2,800 arrivals.

Here's a look at most important features of the amended Danish Aliens Act (Source: Danish Immigration Service and The Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment).