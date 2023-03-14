 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIT-M student dies by suicide, second in a month

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

A third-year BTech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide on Tuesday, police said.

The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department, who hailed from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, they added. A preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased may have had issues on "focusing on his studies and completing his academic tasks", a police officer investigating the matter said. Only after completion of the probe and autopsy can further comment be made, he added.

This incident comes just a month after a post-graduate student of engineering at IIT Madras also died by suicide on February 14. He too had been found dead in his hostel room.

In a statement, IIT-M said: "It is with deep anguish that IIT Madras conveys the untimely passing away of a third year BTech student of the Electrical Engineering department on March 14, 2023." The premier institute said the post-Covid environment has been challenging, and that it has strived to improve and sustain the wellbeing of students/scholars, faculty and staff on campus, while constantly evaluating the various support systems in place.