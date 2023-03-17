 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Sleep Day 2023 | Health benefits of sleep, and tips to improve sleep quality

Shrenik Avlani
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Healthy sleep encompasses three major points: total hours of sleep, quality of sleep, i.e., uninterrupted and refreshing sleep, and finally a consistent sleep schedule.

Grown-ups need at least 7 hours of sleep a day - this may increase depending on circumstances such as poor sleep quality or after burning the midnigght oil for days on end. (Image: Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels)

All of us have heard the ditty “early to bed and early to rise…”, yet thousands of people across industries such as healthcare, media, hospitality, security, transportation and aviation continue to work long and strange hours at the cost of their sleep. This, despite the fact that there is plenty of scientific evidence to support that our sleep and health are intricately interlinked. So much so that the theme for this year’s World Sleep Day, being observed on March 17, is “Sleep Is Essential for Health.”

“Sleep is a restorative process which relaxes the body, benefits the immune system by rebooting it, helps us become stronger, and also ensures that our memory and cognitive functioning remain optimal. When we sleep, our breathing becomes slower and the body preserves energy,” says Dr Ashish Kumar Prakash, a respiratory and sleep medicine consultant at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

According to general guidelines, children between 5 and 12 years require 9-12 hours of sleep, teenagers need 8-10 hours and for adults 7 hours or more is required, points out Dr Bikky Chaurasia, consultant (internal medicine) at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.