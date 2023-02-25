 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Warm water, soaked almonds or medicines: What's the first thing you should eat / drink in the morning?

Shilpi Madan
Feb 25, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Breakfast comes later. What to have within 30-60 minutes of waking up and why.

Avoid tea or coffee; instead, make a smoothie with double-toned milk and chia seeds for a hydration and minerals boost. (Photo by Lina Kivaka via Pexels)

Warm water, warm water with lemon juice and honey, a piece of fruit, a green juice, or your thyroid medicine, there's conflicting health advice on the first thing to have in the morning.

Health experts toss up a food spin, leaving you confused about the best thing for very first intake in the morning. Breakfast arrives much later, but what is advisable as the first ingestion as soon as you wake up? Read on.

Is the first thing you put in your mouth really that important?

Bengaluru-based consultant nutritionist and dietitian, and founder of e-clinic 360 Degree Nutricare, Deepalekha Banerjee says: “Once you wake up, within 30 minutes to maximum one hour, you must replenish your body with healthy nutrients to power the day. Else the body breaks down protein in the muscles to generate energy.”