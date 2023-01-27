 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Padma Awards 2023: Who was Dilip Mahalanabis, and why is ORS such a game-changer?

Dr Anushikha Dhankhar
Jan 27, 2023 / 03:19 AM IST

Dr Dilip Mahalanabis kept large drums of ORS by his side for family members to administer to patients with diarrhoea; this intervention brought cholera fatality among the 1971 Bangladesh war refugees down from 30 percent to 4 percent.

Dr Dilip Mahalanabis died on October 15, 2022. The Padma Vibhushan (Medicine) was conferred on him posthumously in 2023. (Image source: Twitter/@kvijayraghavan)

Dr Dilip Mahalanabis, a paediatrician, was among many doctors who selflessly served the country and saved millions of lives when there was an outbreak of cholera—a deadly diarrhoeal disease back in 1971—during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. The country lost this legendary doctor at 87 on October 15, 2022. On our 74th Republic Day, the government of India posthumously awarded him the Padma Vibhushan—the second-highest civilian award for his selfless service to humanity.

What was Dr Dilip’s story?

In 1971, Dr Dilip Mahalanabis was called to serve at a refugee camp in West Bengal where the death toll due to cholera was rising day by day. The only solution was to put a drip (IV or intravenous line) to rehydrate the severely dehydrated people who were at a high risk of dying. However, only two healthcare workers among his staff were trained in putting an IV line. An alternative had to be found to help the endless number of people who kept coming in with diarrhoea. In such dire circumstances, when he realized that they were losing the battle, Dr Dilip allowed people to give the rehydration therapy orally.

How was ORS a game-changer?