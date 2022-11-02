N95 masks mandatory, air purifiers preferable to brave toxic air in Delhi: Pulmonologists

As the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital and its nearby areas plunges to the 'severe' category, pulmonologists have cautioned about exposure to bad air as it can cause both immediate and long-term health problems in both children and adults.

“Pollution can affect lungs, skin and eyes. With rising pollution in Delhi NCR, we must take caution. Wearing a mask with a wall, which is called a pollution mask, is a very effective way of getting safety from pollution,” Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, told MoneyControl.

The air quality of the national capital has deteriorated to the 'severe' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 424 at 4 pm on Tuesday, up from 403 (severe) category, as per the CPCB’s 4 pm daily official bulletin, which is considered as the day’s official AQI. A higher value of AQI means a rise in air pollution.

The pulmonologists highlighted that exposure to pollution can have a significant impact on the respiratory system, adding that the symptoms may vary if patients are having breathing problems.

Mandatory mask use outdoor

The doctors have advocated for mandatory usage of N95 masks while stepping outside the home as surgical or cloth masks won’t work in such high pollution levels.

Dr Mayank Saxena, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Max Vaishali, said it is important to use the right kind of mask for outdoor activities when the AQI levels plunge low.

“The use of regular masks will not be helpful because the PM 2.5 pollutants cannot be filtered out by the normal cloth or surgical masks. The masks must be worn all the time, especially while driving or walking through pollution sites,” Saxena added.

Using air purifiers indoors

The experts also batted for using air purifiers to counter indoor air pollution which gets aggravated by poor ventilation inside the house.

“Indoor air pollution is amplified by poor ventilation and by using the air purifiers inside the houses, we can promote cross ventilation, which can mitigate the effect of indoor air pollution,” Dr Yatin Mehta, Chairman, Institute of Critical Care and Anaesthesiology at Medanta, Gurugram said.

According to a LocalCircles survey that received over 26,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, about 21 percent people have indicated they will use air purifiers at home.

Avoid exercises early morning

The doctors said the particulate matters (PM 2.5 and 10) tend to be present in the air in the early hours and that is why it is important to avoid strenuous exercises in the open.

“We often see a few people strolling in the park when the smog is visible. One must avoid exercises and jogging early morning because the presence of particulate matter in the air is not good for human health,” Mehta added.

Breathing air with a low AQI aggravates respiratory problems as serious as asthma and sinus, the leading pulmonologists suggested.

Pollution can cause neurological problems

The experts said that hazardous air quality doesn’t just impact respiratory health but also has a wider implication on the cardiac as well as the neurological system of an individual having prolonged exposure.

“The increasing air pollution can contribute to chronic heart conditions and also cause heart attacks. It can worsen the neurological conditions as well, and that is why one must avoid prolonged exposure to high air pollution, similar to what Delhi is experiencing now,” Mehta said.

Terming the current air pollution situation as ‘horrendous’, Mehta said people who are healthy often tend to develop lung problems and that is why everyone has to be careful.