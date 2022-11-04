Locomotive breath: why north India will inhale bad air for at least another week

Air pollution levels in the national capital and nearby areas are unlikely to see an improvement in the air quality index (AQI) in the coming fortnight due to unfavourable wind and temperature conditions, a senior meteorologist has said.

On Friday morning, the AQI plunged to the "severe" category and a thick blanket of smog enveloped the entire national capital. The AQI touched 472 in the national capital, while in neighbouring cities like Noida and Gurugram it stood at 562 and 593, respectively.

Enzo Campetella, a meteorologist based in Madrid, who analysed the climatic conditions of Delhi and nearby areas said: “There would be partial improvement in the next 15 days. But pollution will remain at high to very-high levels throughout northern India.”

He said that increase in pollution at a low altitude is associated with a weak pressure gradient. These meteorological conditions “generate downward air movements that do not allow ventilation,” he added.

As a result, the air cannot escape upwards and pollutants are trapped closer to the ground.

Temperature inversion, when it is colder near the earth’s surface, is another reason for the rise in pollution levels. “As long as (these conditions) last, it will be difficult for the situation to change completely,” Campetella added.

“Forecasting beyond seven days in these conditions can be error-prone, but there may be some improvement on Sunday, 13 November, albeit only for a very short time,” he added.

With Delhi's AQI classified as "severe plus", the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

This means there will be restrictions on the entry and movement of commercial diesel vehicles in NCR, stoppage of construction works, etc.

As the air quality worsened, the Delhi government ordered the closure of primary schools. Outdoor activities for senior school students have also been barred with immediate effect.

The Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab today held a joint press conference and called for the Centre’s cooperation, saying that this was not the time to play the blame game.

"Air pollution is a north India problem. AAP, Delhi government, or Punjab government are not solely responsible. Now is not the time for the blame game," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at the press conference with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.