 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

International Yoga Day 2022 | Yoga for pain management: what to do and how it works

Shrenik Avlani
Jun 19, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Studies have shown yoga can help to manage both acute and chronic pain, such as the pain caused by cancer.

Deep breathing and chanting a mantra you like can help to ease your nerves and calm the mind. (Representational image: Hope Film Photo via Unsplash)

Shrenik Avlani is an independent editor, writer and journalist, and co-author of 'The ShivFit Way', a book on functional fitness.
TAGS: #benefits of yoga #chronic pain #exercises for chronic pain #International Yoga Day #international Yoga Day 2022 #pain #pain relief #yoga
first published: Jun 19, 2022 09:54 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.