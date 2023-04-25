 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here's why overeating mangoes in summer is not good for your health

Nivedita
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

You may be obsessed with the sinfully delicious taste of Gulab Khas or Sindhura, Totapuri, Alphonso or the Malda. However, despite their nutritional value, here's why you shouldn't overeat mangoes.

Mangoes are rich in minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial to our health (Image: Pixabay)

In a world full of fruits, if there is one that enjoys an almost cult-like following, it has to be that oval-shaped wonder called mango. It's the undisputed king of fruits, and summer is the time when the markets are flooded with hundreds of varieties of this sinfully delicious fruit. India is obsessed with the mangoes and can have it in any form: make a smoothie or a shake with it or mix it in your oats porridge or fruit salad for breakfast, turn it into aam panna or aam papad for mid-morning or evening snack, and in the night relish it in your favourite mango rice. Ok, we are still left with the pan-India must-have, mango pickle or chutney! The bottomline: slice, chop, puree, or even roast a mango and you'll love it any form.

Health benefits of mangoes

Mangoes are rich in minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial to our health, says Ashish Rani, Assistant Manager, Dietetics Nutrition and Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi. “They are high in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system and fight off infections. Mangoes are also a good source of vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene), which is essential for maintaining healthy eyesight and skin. They contain a range of minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium that are important for proper bodily function,” says Ashish.