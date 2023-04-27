 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heart attack: Hope to cure irregular heartbeats with radiation, like cancer

Associated Press
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

An irregular heartbeat, called ventricular tachycardia, is a major cause of sudden cardiac arrest (Image: Canva)

The rising cases of heart attacks in India, especially after the Corona pandemic, have left health experts questioning our lifestyle and diet habits. There is, however, a glimmer of hope now. Doctors are zapping the heart with radiation normally reserved for cancer, a bid to better treat people with life-threatening irregular heartbeats who’ve exhausted other options.

While it’s highly experimental, surprising early research suggests it may reprogramme misfiring heart cells to control heartbeats more like younger, healthier cells do. "It may actually rejuvenate sick tissue, and that's pretty exciting," said Dr Stacey Rentschler of Washington University in St. Louis.

An irregular heartbeat, called ventricular tachycardia, is a major cause of sudden cardiac arrest. Treating it with radiation is a radical approach - cancer doctors are trained to avoid radiating the heart at all costs for fear of collateral damage.

Now researchers are about to begin the first rigorous study to prove if a quick, one-time dose to fight this irregular heartbeat really works well enough - and is safe enough - for more patients like Jeff Backus, who relapsed after standard care.