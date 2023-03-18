 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Psychology of freebies: It's all about the power equation

Gayatri
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

Seeking and giving things free of charge is not the virtue you think it is. And it has everything to do with psychology.

Anything that you have received free triggers an emotional response, a sense of obligation in you. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

We all love free things, who doesn’t? However,  things that are free are not entirely free. What do you mean, you may think, I got this thing entirely free and I’m perfectly happy not paying for it. Things that are free are simply not using money as currency. Their currency is power. In the power equation, the one who gives is leveraging their position of giving. They do this by triggering reciprocity. Anything that you have received free triggers an emotional response, a sense of obligation in you. The person who wields the power may not capitalize on the reciprocity immediately, but eventually, you fall into the likeability trap. ‘Hey, this person gives me some free things, they can’t be all that bad’ you’re likely to think. It’s also why there is candy at reception counters where you pay.

Studies in marketing persuasiveness have shown free things build customer loyalty, an emotional stimulus of liking, and preferring over others, and often obligates people to take what they didn’t intend to take at all. Dan Ariely, behavioural economist at Duke University, and Kristina Shampanier co-authored a study that called out the zero-price effect: people tended to behave irrationally when they got things for free. You might not put yourself on a roller coaster on a regular day, but if it was a free ride, you’d give it a shot.

In interpersonal relationships, this also has a comparable effect. You’ve heard the concept of never doing business with family. Why? Because then you’re messing with a power equation. It’s not about the money. It’s about what the money says. The person who is always paying the bill becomes paternalistic, defaults to taking charge and believes they have a say in unrelated events. For instance, if your father is picking up the tab for your newest business enterprise, he is also probably giving you well-meaning advice which you may not actually want or find beneficial, but you become obligated to listen at least.