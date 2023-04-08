 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Fit to Lead | Adobe India's Anindita Das Veluri: Walking allows me to listen to all my podcasts

Shrenik Avlani
Apr 08, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

"Given the uncertain times we live in, it is important to channelise our energies in a manner that mitigates the negative effects of stress and uncertainty and promotes an overall sense of wellbeing." - Anindita Das Veluri

Anindita Das Veluri, 49, Director - Marketing, Adobe India.

Anindita Das Veluri is beaming as she talks to me about everything under the sun, including her notoriously fun neighbour — a master of ceremonies — in Bengaluru. “You should hear how he broke his foot,” says the 49-year-old director of marketing of Adobe India, comfortable in her dye-free brilliant white hair. Das was born in Kolkata but grew up and studied in Bengaluru before starting her career at a PR agency. “My first job was delivering press releases by hand,” she recalls with a chuckle. “I learned the art of storytelling from my stint in the PR agency, but my heart was always in marketing and I wanted to do a lot more so that I could build brands.”

From public relations, Das Veluri moved to a Bengaluru-based venture FabMart, where she “learned the facets of brand building” and then to a logistics company TNT, from where she jumped to IBM, where she worked till she moved to Adobe India last June. She always used to wonder what do big companies actually do because the brands were already established and that’s exactly what she found out while working in various capacities at IBM, including as chief of staff to the IBM India head and also held a role in sales. The sales gig was important, she argues. “If you can’t sell to a client, you cannot appreciate what marketing can actually help you achieve,” she says.

Das Veluri, who has a post graduate diploma in marketing management from Times School of Marketing in New Delhi, turned her attention to personal fitness about a decade ago to ensure she was able to keep up with her children. It was also her “me time.” Edited excerpts from an interview:

Your health and fitness routine…