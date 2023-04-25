 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Farm Uneasy | Battered by freak weather, Punjab and Haryana farmers losing hope

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Successive crop failures due to rising temperatures and unseasonal rain and hail have dealt a body blow to farmers. Moneycontrol travelled through the ravaged districts of Punjab and Haryana to bring you this ground report

A wheat field in Jind district of Haryana flattened following unseasonal rains and hailstorm. (Photo: Shekhar Ghosh)

Just 175 kilometres from the national capital, 60-year-old Bira Singh, a small farmer in Dumarkha Khurd village in Haryana’s Jind district, sits with his face in his cracked hands, hardened by more than 45 years of farm labour.

It is not the rising temperature that bothers him but the realization that he has lost almost all his wheat produce due to unseasonal rain and hail that lashed the state two weeks back.

Per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 2022 was the fifth-warmest year since 1901. Temperatures were 3-8 degree Celsius above normal for more than six days during March and April, breaking records in several parts of the country, including Punjab and Haryana.

Unusually high temperatures during these months adversely affected grain-filling and caused early senescence, thus reducing crop yields, especially that of wheat, says the IMD in its annual report for 2022.