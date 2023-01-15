 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why bird counts are crucial for conservation

Sneha Mahale
Jan 15, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Crowdsourced information is increasingly being harnessed for better documentation and monitoring of India’s birds.

A Little Bunting. Birds are considered excellent barometers for planetary health. (Photo credit: Albin Jacob)

In November, Nagaland witnessed its first-ever bird count event. Birdwatchers from Dimapur, Kohima, Peren and Wokha districts came together to document the rich avian diversity of the state. Over four days, 178 species were recorded as part of the Tokhü Emong Bird Count (TEBC), including the Streak-breasted scimitar babbler, Red-billed liocichla and Rusty-capped fulvetta.

Birds are considered excellent barometers for planetary health. Widely distributed, relatively easy to survey, and responsive to environmental change, they play a crucial role in revealing wider trends in natural ecosystems.

An army of birdwatchers also collects data on them. Since 2014, for instance, around 20,000 birdwatchers have uploaded more than 15 million observations in India alone on eBird, an online database of bird observations. They cover all states and Union territories, with over 1,50,000 new observations being added every month.

“Bird counts serve two purposes - they provide the data needed for conservation efforts, and create awareness that helps protect birds and their habitats in the long run,” says Praveen J of Bird Count India, which promotes bird listing, documentation and monitoring in India.  TEBC, for example, will help establish a benchmark against which future studies of avian populations in the state can be compared. This is especially important given the widespread effects of climate change in Northeast India.

Scientists and researchers from around the world also rely on data from amateur birdwatchers to investigate the threats of deforestation, agricultural expansion, light pollution, and climate change, and their impact on the long-term survival of birds. This information is crucial, especially since flagship science publication State of the World’s Birds 2022 declared that nearly half of the planet’s bird species are in decline.

Birdwatchers at the first-ever TEBC in Nagaland. (Photo Credit: Lansothung Lotha)