Tinkering with saffron’s genetic makeup to develop climate resilience

Nov 26, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Being a sterile species, saffron is not easy to breed, making genetic modification to create climate-resilient varieties challenging.

The changes have also impacted the region’s thousands of glaciers, rapidly shrinking them and in turn hampering traditional farming patterns in the ecologically fragile region. (Source: AP)

-Omics-based technologies, that aim to characterise biological molecules that make up a structure or function in an organism, are being used to modify the genomics of saffron for climate resilience.

-Climate change impacts in the form of erratic rainfall and drought-like conditions affect the production of saffron in Kashmir valley.

By Saniya Zahoor

Sheikh Mohammad Sultan, a saffron grower in his sixties is uncertain about the future of the saffron industry in the Kashmir valley. Sultan and his family, while plucking saffron flowers, find the produce to have reduced in quantity. According to him, an area that used to yield 200 kg of saffron or Crocus sativus now hardly produces 20 kg.

While there are varying reasons for the decline in production, climate change is considered a definitive one. According to a study by A.M. Husaini of the Division of Biotechnology at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), unpredictable rainfall interspersed with drought is a major driver for the decline.

Saffron grows in limited areas as a niche crop. It is easily vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, potentially imperiling the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and traders.