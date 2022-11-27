 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not just politicians and activists, real climate action will come from entrepreneurs

Deepansh Duggal
Nov 27, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Startups like Fyn Mobility, Terra.do, Devic Earth, BiofuelCircle, Craste, Ekobarn came up in response to climate challenges.

Going by the last 27 COPs, climate policies, pacts and protests aren't enough. Climate entrepreneurs, too, are an important segment to meet the world's environmental goals. (Representational image)

As heads of state and delegates from various countries met their counterparts in the beach town of Sharm El-Sheikh for COP27 earlier this month, those closely following the climate summit were less than pleased. Scheduled to end on November 18, the conference had to be extended to reach some kind of consensus on climate finance.

Even so, the gains were well short of what had been expected.

As per United Nations report, the 193 countries that pledged to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius (2015 Paris Agreement) at the COP21, have fallen short of their target - in fact, the world is now on track for 2.5 degree Celsius of warming towards the end of the century.

To be sure, COP agreements are just one cog in the large wheel to reign in climate changes. As nations rush to meet net-zero emission targets by 2050, many startups are using technology to fight climate change and helping people neutralize their carbon footprint by minimizing emissions.

Here are some startups across India that are bringing positive climate action.

How to use your skills for climate action