Manul, the ‘grumpiest cat,’ confirmed on the world’s highest mountain

Mongabay .
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

The confirmation by DNA testing marks the first time the elusive cat has been formally recorded in Nepal’s eastern Himalayan region.

Manuls were first recorded in the western Himalayas, in India, in the late 80s, and again in early 2000s. Image credits: Mongabay

-The presence of the manul, a cold-adapted wild cat the size of a domestic cat, has been confirmed on the slopes of the world’s highest mountain, thanks to scat samples retrieved from there in 2019.

-Manuls were first recorded in the western Himalayas, in India, in the late 80s, and again in early 2000s. Then, in September 2007, conservationist Pranav Chanchani, from the Wildlife Institute of India, photographed one of the cats in the eastern Himalayas, in Sikkim.

-Conservationists say the latest finding can help inform conservation actions for the species, including the protection of its prey.

By Abhaya Raj Joshi 