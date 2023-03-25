 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kashmir's wetlands are shrinking fast. Dal Lake is just one of them

Irfan Amin Malik
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Kashmir is home to a vast number of wetlands but due to rapid urbanisation, extreme pollution, encroachments and siltation, most of these waterbodies have shrunk in size in the last five decades

According to a 2018 report, Dal Lake's size has decreased from 22 sqkm to 10 sqkm in the last five decades (Its original size was 75 sqkm around AD 1200) (Image: Pixabay)

The wetland ecosystems of Kashmir mostly includes Dal Lake, Anchar, Wular, Haigam, Shallabugh, Narkara and Hokersar. However, according to an environmentalist at the University of Kashmir, most of these waterbodies, referred to as nature's kidneys, have shrunk in size in the last five decades and are on the brink of extinction. “Fifty years ago, people in Srinagar could find a pond around their surroundings. But not anymore," he said.

A recent Government of India (GoI) report revealed that between 2006 and 2018, Jammu & Kashmir lost more than 2372 kanal of wetlands. “Over 120 hectares (2373 kanal) of wetland were lost in J&K between 2006-07 and 2017-18,” reads the report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), a department of the GoI concerned with the coverage and quality of statistics.

The ‘queen wetland of Kashmir’ Hokersar, or Hokera, overlooked by Pir Panjal hills, located 12 kilometres west of Srinagar city, has lost 5.75 sq km of area in the last four decades. Hokersar was designated as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on November 8th 2005.

