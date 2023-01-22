 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

Joshimath sinking: Why environmentalists want India to rethink its hydropower projects

Sneha Mahale
Jan 22, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

Hydropower has a role to play in producing low-carbon energy, but experts say projects must be planned carefully to limit their impact on the local environment and communities.

Aerial view of the Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Project at Joshimath, in Uttrakhand, in 2009. (Photo credit: Ministry of Power)

Earlier this week, the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to take over relief and rehabilitation work in Joshimath. It also demanded the scrapping of NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

Locals of the subsidence-hit hill town had first heard a loud rumble and woken up to see deep cracks running down the walls of their homes on January 4, 2023. Since then, over 850 buildings have developed cracks, of which 165 are located in the danger zone.

Also read: 46 years on, there is mountain of studies but Joshimath is still sinking

The sinking of Joshimath has reignited a debate about the construction of hydropower projects in the Himalayan region. Environmentalists and activists, including Ravi Chopra, Dr Anil Prakash Joshi and Vimlenu Jha, say that it should prompt a rethink about building more new projects in mountain areas.

But why have hydel projects become the centre of this debate? Let’s find out.

The push for hydropower in India