 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

‘It Was Just a Crying Day’: Families Mourn Those Killed in the Storm

New York Times
Dec 28, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Western New York is still digging out from a punishing holiday blizzard that has taken nearly 30 lives.

Front-loader tractors were brought in to shovel snow into dump trucks to be carted off and discarded elsewhere. Poloncarz said it would take two days to open up one lane on every city street. Giant snow-blowing machines were deployed to help clear several major highways clogged with towering drifts. A ban on personal road travel was still in effect for Buffalo. Hundreds of electric company linemen were out restoring power, and Poloncarz tweeted that some 4,500 customers remained without electricity on Tuesday, as crews cleared downed trees with chain saws. (Image: Reuters)

Trapped in her car as a blinding snowstorm engulfed Buffalo, New York, Anndel Nicole Taylor, 22, texted her family that she was scared. She had been calling emergency services for hours Friday but kept being put on hold.

At midnight, with 4 feet of snow piling up on the ground and her car still stuck, she told her family she was going to try to get some sleep.

“That was the last time we spoke to her,” said her older sister, Shawnequa Renee Brown, 35, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taylor was found dead in her car on Christmas Eve.

A certified nursing assistant, Taylor had moved from Charlotte to Buffalo about two years ago to care for their ailing father. On Christmas Day, the family gathered in North Carolina, mourning at what should have been a celebration. Taylor’s presents were under the tree, still wrapped.

“It was just a crying day,” Brown said. “All day long, we just cried.”