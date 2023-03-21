 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEnvironment

IPCC report urges renewable energy and efficiency to mitigate climate crisis

Sweta Goswami
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

The report stated that energy efficiency and renewable energy are the most affordable path to faster emission reduction. Scientists in the IPCC said that as per their study, providing energy access to low-income sub-Saharan Africa could be one of the highest return opportunities for developed countries.

Juneau Douglas High School student attends "Fight For Our Future: Rally for the Climate in Support of AK HB 227 at the Alaska State Capitol, Juneau, Southeast Alaska.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on March 20, released its fourth and final installment of the sixth assessment report (AR6).

The report warns that "humanity is on thin ice" but emphasizes that the climate crisis can still be mitigated by reducing fossil fuel consumption and scaling up renewable energy.

The report identifies energy efficiency and renewable energy as the most affordable path to faster emission reduction and notes that providing energy access to low-income sub-Saharan Africa could be one of the highest return opportunities for developed countries.

The IPCC report presents climate mitigation strategies across five broad spectrums, including energy supply, land, water and food, settlements and infrastructure, health, and society livelihood and economy.