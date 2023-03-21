 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Day of Forests 2023: 3 organizations promoting forest regrowth, protecting local species and aiding biodiversity

Bindu Gopal Rao
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

March 21 is International Day of Forests and what better way to celebrate than to understand how conservationists are chipping away to ensure forests in India stay healthy.

The Forest Way has a nursery for native species. The team plant these in the forest during the monsoon. The idea is to promote local species and plant diversity, by overcoming the problem of low natural seed dispersal from the nearest forests that are 35 km away to the east and 50 km away to west. (Image courtesy The Forest Way, Thiruvannamalai)

Core areas of national parks and wildlife reserves enjoy protected status under wildlife regulations, but there is much to do for forests both inside the core areas and outside, in the buffer zone. On International Day of Forests 2023, we put the spotlight on three organisations that are working in this area.

The Forest Way

A Charitable Trust based in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, The Forest Way is focused on how to restore wildlands, live sustainably and thrive with nature.

The team has been working for close to 20 years to restore the forests of the sacred Arunachala Hill, that is part of the Eastern Ghats and has been facing large-scale degradation due to logging, fires, and overgrazing.