India’s annual green hydrogen production can go up to 10 MMT: Govt

Sweta Goswami
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

The document talks of creating Hydrogen Highways, and green ammonia bunkers and refuelling facilities at least at one port by 2025. Besides, oil and gas PSUs will be required to charter at least one ship each to be powered by green hydrogen or derived fuels by 2027.

A hydrogen plant. About 5 MMT grey hydrogen—produced using non-renewable energy sources—is consumed annually in India.

The Indian government on January 13 released the blueprint for its ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission with a hope that its manufacturing capacity would double to 10 million metric tonnes (MMT) from its initial target of 5 MMT per year till 2030.

“The overarching objective of the mission is to make India the Global Hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. The Mission will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen. To achieve these objectives, the mission will build capabilities to produce at least 5 MMT of Green Hydrogen per annum by 2030, with a potential to reach 10 MMT per annum with growth of export markets,” stated the document issued by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).

Green hydrogen requires electrolysers, which currently are expensive and cost at least $ 00 per KWh. Hence, to give an initial push, the government will roll out production-linked incentive schemes (PLIs) for the domestic manufacture of electrolysers and the production of green hydrogen.

Electrolysers use electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen. When the electricity used for the electrolysis is sourced from renewable energy, the hydrogen produced is called green hydrogen.

The allocation for incentives is Rs 17,490 crore, about Rs 13,000 crore for production of green hydrogen and Rs 4,490 crore for manufacturing electrolysers. The total initial outlay for the mission is Rs 19,744 crore, which also includes Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for research and development (R&D) and Rs 388 crore towards other mission components.

Phased implementation