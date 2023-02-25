 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How 'smart' cities can transform into 'sustainable' cities through municipal bonds

Feb 25, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Central government is pushing to municipalities to use bonds but experts feel municipalities needs to win the trust of the market first.

Indore’s Municipal Corporation (IMC) received an overwhelming response from institutional and corporate investors when it issued a green bond last week. This development set a positive tone for similar resource-scarce urban bodies looking for investments to meet civic needs and ambition. However, mobilising capital through bond issuance is still at a nascent stage for urban bodies, experts opine.

Bonds are issued by governments or companies to borrow money from investors for major projects. For investors, bonds are a fixed-income investment. ‘Green’ bonds, in particular, are for raising money for climate and environment projects.

Indore, one of India’s ‘smart’ cities, aims to use this fund to reduce its financial burden related to the drinking water needs of the city. With the mobilised fund, Indore aims to install solar plants and use the renewable energy to fetch water from the Narmada River from the Khargone district, some 80 km away from the city. The IMC spends around Rs. three billion every year for the same. Closing on February 15, the issuance was subscribed 5.91 times and attracted a subscription of Rs. 7.21 billion. The base price was Rs. 1.22 billion.

Experts call it exciting news. Namita Aggarwal from Janaagraha, a Bengaluru-based think tank working with urban local bodies on policy and governance, says that this is a very encouraging development given the fiscal gap under Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) functioning. The fact that the bond was oversubscribed is a positive development.