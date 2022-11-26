 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How preserving forests could save the Indian giant squirrel

Mongabay .
Nov 26, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

Among the four global giant squirrels, the Indian giant squirrel is endemic to India.

Image Credits: Mongabay

-It plays an essential role in balancing the forest’s ecological systems by aiding in seed dispersal. It is also an indicator species, and its presence is indicative of a healthy forest.

-Its numbers are on the decline though, which is why the conservation of IGS needs a holistic approach where the focus is on habitat conservation, identification and protection of specific trees which are preferred by IGS, prevention of habitat fragmentation and reduction of human interference.

By Sneha Mahale

Its call is hard to miss. A series of high-pitched and staccato chirrups reverberate through the dense forests where it is found. Follow the sound and you might spot the Indian giant squirrel (IGS) on the tall branches of trees in the deciduous, mixed deciduous or moist evergreen forests of India. Its wide distribution within its range explains why the IGS is listed in the Least Concern category of the IUCN Red List.

But things are not going so well for this giant among squirrels. Hunting and loss of habitat due to deforestation and degradation have forced the species to the brink of local extinction in some areas. “The IGS occurs in severely fragmented populations. So, no population-wise data is available. However, studies indicate that its density in south India ranges from 2.37 squirrels/km2 to 12.26 squirrels/km2 depending on the different protected areas,” says Dhriti Banerjee, Director, Zoological Survey of India.

Size matters
Among the four global giant squirrels, three are found in India – the Indian giant squirrel (Ratufa indica), the black giant squirrel (Ratufa bicolor) and the grizzled giant squirrel (Ratufa macroura). Of these, only the IGS (or the Malabar giant squirrel) is endemic to India. It can be found across the Western Ghats, parts of the Eastern Ghats and the Satpura ranges. It is also the state animal of Maharashtra, where it is called shekru in Marathi.

The IGS has a body length that varies from 254 to 457 mm. The length of its tail is approximately the same as the length of its body. Each squirrel weighs approximately 1.5 to 2 kg. But it’s not just its size that is impressive. The mammal can exhibit different colour patterns with shades of black, brown and deep red being the most predominant.