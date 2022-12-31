 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How an equitable model of irrigation is changing this drought-prone Maharashtra region

Dec 31, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

Decades-long struggle of farmers and activists for equitable distribution of water has culminated in a pilot project in Atpadi taluka.

Atpadi, a taluka (administrative division) in the Sangli district of southern Maharashtra, covers approximately 60 villages with a population of over 1.5 lakh (150,000). It falls on the upper reaches of the Krishna basin, on the far eastern side of the Sahyadris, a region historically known as the rain-shadow region. It witnesses rainfall of barely 300-350 mm per year and in 2012, Atpadi saw its worst drought, followed by droughts in 2016 and 2019. Thereon, it was known as the “land of dushkal” or “land of drought”.

Traditionally, the local population grazed livestock and grew small amounts of bajra, jowar and shrubs. Many then began to migrate to cities to work as textile workers or porters and to the water-rich regions of western Maharashtra to work as sugarcane cutters. “If you had come here even 10 years ago, you would have seen nothing apart from shrubs and livestock grazing. The area was completely drought-prone,” said Sachin Khandagale, principal at the Atpadi Agriculture Polytechnic.

Over the past three or more years the region has transformed. There are some villages rich with fields of pomegranate, while others are growing grapes, sugarcane, tomato, elephant grass and grains such as jowar and bajra. The farmers seem happier; their incomes are better. There is water to drink and to irrigate the fields. Fewer people now migrate to the cities for work.

The present-day Atpadi, however, is the fruition of decades efforts by farmers, scientists and activists to bring about a functioning model of equitable distribution of water, proving that drought-prone areas are not a lost cause.

This model is based on the principle that every single person, whether a land-owner or not, has a right to water for irrigation. Using an integrated approach, it involves the use of water from the surface bodies and groundwater of the village, along with an exogenous supply through lift irrigation schemes.

How the Bombay Textile Strike triggered a movement for water distribution