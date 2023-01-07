 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer: Why Joshimath is sinking, and its larger environmental repercussions

Sneha Mahale
Jan 07, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

Rampant and haphazard development in the region around the hill town has had a devastating impact on its ecology, making the area unstable.

Joshimath was built on an ancient landslide site, and has always had low bearing capacity. (Photo: Vaibhav via Wikimedia Commons)

Residents of the hill town of Joshimath called for a bandh on Thursday (January 5, 2022). Locals chanted slogans against the administration and staged a chakka jam, while businesses remained shut.

The reason: the land beneath Joshimath is sinking. Over 500 homes in the region have developed cracks. Locals have been forced to find support structures to keep their homes from falling under their own weight. Already, over 50 families have been shifted to safer locations; Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of 600 families from the region.

But why is Joshimath sinking? And what does it mean for the environmentally fragile region?

Let’s find out.

Why is Joshimath sinking?