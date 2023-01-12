Crisis-hit Uttarakhand struck by power shortage; Centre increases state’s quota

As the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath continues, Uttarakhand is facing yet another crisis - electricity shortage. Coming to the state’s rescue, the central government has now allotted 400 MW of additional electricity to Uttarakhand from different regions.

On January 11, the Union power ministry wrote to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) stating that it will provide electricity to Uttarakhand from the unallocated quota of different regions. Accordingly, 220 MW of power have been diverted from the eastern region pool (Assam, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal) to the hilly state which is currently witnessing cold wave-like conditions. About 40 MW each have been given from the northern and western pool from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. These have been allocated with immediate effect and will be provided till February 28. Another 100 MW will be allocated to the state from February to March.

Uttarakhand has seen a surge in electricity demand over the past few days which officials in the state power utilities say is because of the cold getting intense in the region. Data accessed by Moneycontrol showed that in the first 10 days of January, the hilly state saw an average daily demand of nearly 45 million units (MU). At the same time, the state is facing a shortfall of at least 18 million units of electricity every day.

“The Uttarakhand government asked for additional power in light of the shortage they are facing. So the power ministry took cognisance of their request and allocated extra electricity from different regional pools,” said a senior power ministry official requesting anonymity.

Several parts of Uttarakhand are facing regular power cuts that range from four hours to even nine hours every day. Uttarkhand power utility officials acknowledged that they are having to resort to rotational power cuts to ensure supply to every region.

Uttarakhand, a state that is prone to calamities such as avalanches and floods, is currently combating the land subsidence incident in the Joshimath region of the Chamoli district. Nearly 700 houses in the area have developed cracks and families are being evacuated to safer places.