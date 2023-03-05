 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Community participation helps a Maharashtra village become flood-free after years

Mar 05, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The Kajli river in Maharashtra covers a distance of 72 kilometres with around 75 villages dotting its banks. At the Kondgaon-Sakharpa village, the Kajli overflows annually during the monsoon months, flooding the village. The residents of Kondgaon-Sakharpa formed the Kajli River Conservation Committee (KRCC), with technical support from water conservationists and NGOs, to restore the river.

On a January evening, standing on the precincts of the ancient Shree Dattatraya Temple, about 200 metres from the Kajli river in Maharashtra, 50-year-old Sidharth Kabnoorkar of Kondgaon-Sakharpa village told Mongabay-India, “Be it July or August, the river regularly overflowed its banks, flooding the marketplace and our homes. This had been happening year after year.” But, he hastened to add, “The village is flood-free now.”

Originating from the Devde village at the foothills of Vishalgad, river Kajli meets the river Kew flowing from Amba Ghat to the east of Kondgaon.

Their confluence results in a waterfall where there is a change in its course. Flowing up to Bhatye Bay of Ratnagiri, Kajli covers a distance of 72 kilometres with its banks dotted with around 75 villages.

[caption id="attachment_21935" width="935"] The Kajli river originates at the foothills of Vishalgad and flows upto the Bhatye Bay of Ratnagiri, while covering a distance of 72 kilometres. Map created with Datawrapper.[/caption]

However, it is at Kondgaon-Sakharpa, a village with over 5,000 inhabitants, on the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur highway in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, where Kajli overflows during the monsoon months, entering homes, the marketplace, temples, schools and the primary health centre.