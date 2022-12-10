 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Climate action: How animals are cleaning up our mess to save the planet

Sneha Mahale
Dec 10, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

From India’s tigers to Madagascar’s lemurs, each of these 10 keystone species has a vital role to play in an ecosystem. Plan trips to see them in their natural habitat and join the global fight to protect them.

The presence of tigers limits human activity, protecting forests from degradation. (Photo by FitIndia via Wikimedia Commons)

In 1926, the last pack of grey wolves was eliminated at the tourist-favourite Yellowstone National Park in the US, as part of a policy to stamp out all predators. The effect on the ecosystem was staggering. Elk populations exploded, resulting in overgrazing of willows and aspens and carbon dioxide being released back into the atmosphere. Songbirds that depended on the trees disappeared. Beavers stopped building dams as riverbanks eroded. The water temperature rose so much that cold water fish could no longer thrive in it.

By 1995-96, 31 wolves were reintroduced to their historic range. Elk populations reacted immediately, trees rebounded, riverbanks stabilised, and birds and beavers returned. Till date, it is celebrated as one of the greatest stories ever to showcase the influence a single species has on an entire ecosystem.

The Earth is today experiencing its sixth mass extinction event, driven by human activity and rising global temperatures. As per the WWF Living Planet Report 2022, in less than 50 years, the world has lost 69 percent of all mammal, fish, bird, reptile, and amphibian populations. But this biodiversity is critical for the health of our planet, in order to maintain a necessary balance and support life.

So, while we know that combating climate change helps save wildlife populations and their homes, the reverse is also true. Wildlife also plays a key role in regulating our climate and mitigating the effects of climate change. By protecting them, we can help save the planet, and by extension, ourselves.

Grey wolf (Photo by Jacob W. Frank via Wikimedia Commons)

Bengal tiger