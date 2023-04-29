 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 greatest conservation success stories from India, from Gir Lions to Sarus cranes

Sneha Mahale
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

As Rajasthan announces three conservation reserves to protect the Great Indian Bustard and demoiselle crane, we look at 10 successful initiatives that have safeguarded species from extinction.

The 2022 One-Horned Rhino census shows that their numbers have increased to 2,613 in Kaziranga National Park. (Photo credit: Indrani Pal via Wikimedia Commons)

This Earth Day (April 22, 2023), Rajasthan gained three new conservation reserves - Sorsan in Baran, Hamirgarh in Bhilwara and Khichan in Jodhpur. The grasslands in Sorsan have been the preferred habitat of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard, while Khichan is a winter home of the migratory demoiselle crane. Both areas, and their avian residents, have been facing several threats for years now, and wildlife activists and conservationists have been demanding that they be protected. The latest additions take the number of conservation reserves in the state to 26, and in the country to about 110.

It also isn’t the first such effort. Over the years, some amazing conservation projects have been initiated to preserve wildlife and have seen significant success in terms of recovery and increasing populations. Here are 10 remarkable ones:

1. Project Tiger