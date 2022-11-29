 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Windfall gains tax to 'either reduce or go away' as prices come down, says Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

"As a policymaker at North Block, I will say windfall gains tax going is good for the economy," Tarun Bajaj said.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Windfall gains tax, which is imposed on crude petroleum exports, will be slashed or scrapped as the global oil prices decelerate, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on November 29.

"As the prices come down, the windfall taxes will either reduce or go away," Bajaj told the news channel.

Crude oil prices had sharply soared from March to May after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent supply cut imposed by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Currently, the per barrel prices are hovering below the $90-per-barrel mark in the global market, which is relatively lower as compared to $120 clocked in May.

Windfall tax or the special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum exports was introduced by the government on July 1 to charge the industry for the large profit it has been earning through the sale of refined crude in the international market. Its quantum is reviewed at every fortnight.