US Fed raises rates by quarter point to fight inflation despite banking sector crisis

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

The US Federal Reserve on March 22 announced a quarter point-hike in interest rates, refusing to lower guard on a persistently high inflation but assured markets battered by a banking crisis that it has enough firepower to avert a contagion.

The Fed increased its funds target rate to a range of 4.75-5 percent, a level last seen prior to the 2007-08 global financial crisis.

The hike in rates, which came broadly on the expected lines, will further add to the cost of funds and refuel the risks of a potential recession that will have rippling effects not only in the world’s largest economy but elsewhere on the globe. The rate hike was necessitated by a sticky high inflation.

The Fed, in its statement, noted that the US banking system is "sound and resilient", but the recent developments in the banking sector "are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation".