New logistics policy promises jobs, seamless movement, savings: Get the details

Employment generation, skilling and reducing costs will be focus areas of the upcoming national logistics policy which is going to be announced on 17 September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

One of the key objectives will be to bring Indian logistics on par with the global benchmark. To achieve this, the PM is likely to announce four major steps: IDS - Integration of Digital System; ULIP-Unified Logistics interface Platform; ELOG - Ease of Logistics; and SIG -System Improvement Group.

One of the key elements of this policy will be IDS under which 30 systems of seven departments will be integrated. These departments will include those belonging to ministries of road transport, railways, customs, aviation, foreign trade and commerce. All these departments have their own digital data which will be integrated under IDS. This will help smooth cargo movement.

Another important element for smooth cargo movement will be ULIP under which all available transport modes will be visible.

ELOG will be another key element under which rules will be simplified and logistics business will be eased.

To remove bottlenecks in a time-bound manner, SIG will monitor all logistics projects regularly through a group of officers from ministries concerned.

Modi is also likely to release an e-handbook on standardisation of warehouse of physical assets.

Under the national logistics policy, special attention will be given to skilling. This can be part of the syllabus of the training institute. Generating employment will also be a key focus area of this policy.