 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

UK FTA: Negotiations only at halfway point; India misses internal deadline of closing pact by March

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

Of the 26 chapters to be negotiated, only 13 have been closed so far, said commerce ministry officials. The ninth round of talks is scheduled for April 24 to 28.

A British newspaper had suggested that FTA talks between the two countries have been suspended over the UK's failure to denounce vandalism by Khalistani supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London last month.

Negotiations on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are only at the halfway point, and India has missed its internal deadline of closing the talks by March 2023.

Of the 26 chapters to be negotiated, only 13 have been closed so far, commerce ministry officials said on April 13.

Last November, commerce department officials had set an internal deadline to conclude the negotiations for the free trade agreement by March 2023.

“Discussions are currently continuing on rules of origin,” a senior ministry official told Moneycontrol.