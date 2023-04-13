 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Merchandise trade deficit rises 39.6% on year in FY23

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

The country’s imports in merchandise sector rose by over $ 100 billion in FY 2022-23.

A 40% growth was seen in exports of petroleum products

 

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $266.78 billion in the financial year 2022-23, rising 39.6 percent from a year earlier, financial year 2021-22, official data released on April 13 showed.

Merchandise exports rose 6 percent on year to $447.46 billion while imports jumped 16.5 percent to $714.24 billion, according to the commerce ministry.

Overall exports in FY23 jump to $770 billion, but trade deficit grows