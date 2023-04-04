 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

New Foreign Trade Policy: Focus on international trade settlement in rupee

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

The move is a step forward in India’s efforts to make the rupee a global currency, while attempting to insulate itself from global shocks.

CIM Piyush Goyal

India's new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, launched by the central government on March 31 this year, has lent special focus on settlement of international trade in Indian rupee.

Settlement of international trade in rupee has been allowed under the new policy. Changes have been introduced for the grant of export benefits, and fulfilment of export obligations for export realisations in the Indian currency, as per RBI norms.

The move is a step forward in India’s efforts to make the rupee a global currency, while attempting to insulate itself from global shocks.

During the launch of the policy in New Delhi, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that India will offer its currency as an alternative for trade to countries that are facing a shortage of dollars in the wake of the sharp tightening in monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.