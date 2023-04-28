 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: How nano urea can reduce fertiliser subsidy, revolutionise farming in India

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Nano urea holds the promise to bring down imports of granular urea substantially and save crucial foreign currency while also reducing pollution. Moneycontrol takes a look at the new technology and how it can be a game changer for farming in India. 

It has been almost a year since the country’s first liquid nano urea plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalol, Gujarat, last June. The patented product is expected to not only substitute imported urea but also produce better results on farms. It is already being produced at three urea plants that have been set up within one year.

Moneycontrol explains what it is, the idea behind the development of its technology and its uses.

 What is nano urea?

Urea is a chemical nitrogen fertiliser, white in colour, which artificially provides nitrogen, a major nutrient required by plants. The liquid nano urea has been produced using nanotechnology to improve the efficiency of crop nutrients. This nano liquid will replace conventional urea and hopes to curtail its requirement by at least 50 percent. The effect of one bottle of 500 ml on the crop is equivalent to a 45-kg bag of granular urea.