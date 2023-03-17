 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s missed solar power target may bite hard as power demand soars in summer

Sweta Goswami
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

The solar sector is finding it tough to meet targets as it faces policy headwinds. Besides, a plethora of grid norms are also increasing project costs.

In April last year, when demand shot up to about 215 GW, solar power comprised as much as 18 percent of the electricity generated during the day.

India’s peak electricity demand is expected to soar to 230 gigawatts (GW) this April, and while the government goes hell-for-leather to ensure that demand is met and blackouts avoided, there is a missed opportunity in the role solar power could have played in helping meet this requirement.

Solar energy is the biggest contributor from the renewable energy (RE) portfolio. But while the country has made big strides in adding solar power capacity in the last decade, it has fallen short of the targets.

India missed its ambitious target of installing 100 GW of solar power capacity by 2022; it has managed only 64.38 GW so far.

Now it aims to increase the total installed solar capacity to at least 270 GW by 2030. For this to happen, the country needs to add 34 GW capacity every year. But in 2022-23 so far, the country has added only 15 GW.