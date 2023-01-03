 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India aims for $17 billion cut in food, fertiliser subsidies in 2023/24: Report

Reuters
Jan 03, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Food and fertiliser subsidies alone account for about one-eighth of India's total budget spending of 39.45 trillion rupees this fiscal year

India aims to cut spending on food and fertiliser subsidies to 3.7 trillion rupees ($44.6 billion) in the fiscal year from April, down 26% from this year, two government officials said, to rein in a fiscal deficit that ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food and fertiliser subsidies alone account for about one-eighth of India's total budget spending of 39.45 trillion rupees this fiscal year, but reductions in food subsidies, in particular, may prove politically sensitive with elections looming on the horizon.

The government expects to budget around 2.3 trillion rupees for food subsidies in the coming fiscal year, compared with 2.7 trillion rupees for the current year to March 31, the two officials said.

Spending on fertiliser subsidies will likely fall to about 1.4 trillion rupees, according to one of the officials and a third government official. That compares with nearly 2.3 trillion rupees this year, the third official added.

The officials declined to be named because the information was not public.

The finance ministry declined to comment, while the food and fertiliser ministries did not immediately reply to requests for comment.