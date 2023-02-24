 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In future, definition of children in data protection bill will be based on safety of platform: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Haripriya Suresh & Aihik Sur
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that although the definition of children will be as those below the age of 18, when the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill rolls out, it will be reviewed and the age bar would be lowered or increased based on how safe or exploitative a platform has been

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that in the future, the definition of children (as those below the age of 18) in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill will be tweaked based on how safe or exploitative a platform is for a child.

However, initially, when the DPDP Bill comes into force, Chandrasekhar said the definition of minors will remain as those below the age of 18, despite criticism regarding the matter from the industry including Big Tech companies such as Google, Twitter, Meta, Microsoft and Apple.

The DPDP Bill defines a child under Clause 2(3) as someone below the age of 18 years. Clause 10 of the Bill contains restrictions for companies in relation to processing of personal data of children, which has been met with criticism from the industry.

"It will be certainly reviewed very frequently to see if there are certain platforms that are creating safe spaces for children, in which case, those platforms can be given lower ages for children. In contrast to some platforms who are going to continue exploitative practices of children, they will have a higher bar for children," Chandrasekhar told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.