 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Healthcare tourism needs more attention as export sector: Services Export Promotion Council

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

The industry has been seeking rebates on marketing activities for medical tourism, GST waivers on foreign patients’ flights, and hospital and hotel bills. The central government’s 'Heal in India' initiative, expected to push India’s position as a hub for medical tourism, still awaits its launch.

SEPC DG Abhay Sinha

Indian healthcare tourism needs more attention and is a promising sector for export, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) Director-General Abhay Sinha said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

“India has been doing well in a host of sectors but needs to pay heed to those that hold a promising future. Expansion of the healthcare tourism industry is something the government should keenly look at,” Sinha said.

“The government has launched several schemes for sectors such as pharma, where India is being positioned as the pharmacy of the world. It has launched campaigns such as Incredible India for tourism. Similar campaigns are required for sectors like healthcare, which holds promise for growth,” he added.

Also read: Services exports is a data-blind sector, says industry executive