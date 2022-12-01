 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Finance Ministry proposes issuance of one licence for all kinds of insurance

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Insurers can also apply for any subclass of business like motor, health, and accident.

Finance Ministry on December 1 proposed the issuance of one licence for all kinds of insurance for new as well as existing insurance companies.

The composite licence will facilitate open access for insurers in any line of business. Such insurers will be allowed to enter any segment -- life, health, general.

Insurers can also apply for any subclass of business like motor, health, and accident.

Also Read| Approval for 18 insurance companies in pipeline: IRDAI chief

CNBC TV-18 was the first publication to report, on August 3, that government is considering the issuance of a composite license for all insurers.

Insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) is in favour of issuing composite licenses, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda told CNBC-TV18 in an interview, recently.