Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as job gains surge

Reuters
Feb 04, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

The Fed had earlier this week increased its benchmark rate by a quarter-of-a-percentage-point to 4.5-4.75 percent

United States Federal Reserve building (File Image)

The US Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5 percent and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years.

That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the US Labor Department reported employers added more than half a million jobs last month, far more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, the lowest in more than 50 years. That was also how San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saw it.

In December Fed policymakers thought they would likely need to lift rates to at least 5.1 percent this year to tame inflation, and that projection is still a "good indicator" for where policy is going, Daly told Fox Business Network.

But, she added, "I'm prepared to do more than that, if more is needed."