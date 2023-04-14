 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China stays India’s top source of imports as shipments rise to $98.5 billion

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Shipments from the Asian giant rose 4.16 percent in FY23, while exports from India fell 28 percent.

China continued to be India’s top source of imports in the financial year ended March 31, with shipments growing 4.16 percent to $98.51 billion, although its share of inbound shipments narrowed.

India's trade deficit with China widened in FY23, led by the rise in imports and a fall in exports, data released by the commerce ministry showed. India’s exports to China declined 28 percent to $15.3 billion. The trade deficit widened to $77.6 billion from $72.9 billion in FY22.

The data comes amid persistent concerns over reliance on China for key raw materials and inputs. India started a slew of production-linked incentive schemes to boost domestic manufacturing and attract foreign investment as countries seek to cut dependence on the world’s second-largest economy.

Pandemic-led supply chain disruptions and the US-China trade and geopolitical war made a case for India as an attractive investment destination. Border tensions between India and China had led to calls to lower trade relations.