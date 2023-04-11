 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre announces Quality Control Orders for 31 technical textile items 

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

The government is of the opinion that it is necessary to implement quality controls to increase the standards of Geo Textiles and Protective Textiles and protect the environment, human health, and animal and plant life on par with those in developed countries. 

WTO

The Centre announced Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 31 textile items on April 11 to bring products being produced in India on par with those developed nations.

The list comprises 19 geotextiles, a strong synthetic fibre used in projects such as highways and dams to stabilize loose soil and prevent erosion, and 12 protective textiles, used to protect against natural or man-made adverse events like heat, storms, ultraviolet rays and radiation.

The orders mark the first time regulations have been introduced for the technical textiles industry, Rajeev Saxena, joint secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, told press conference.

The 31 textile items have been brought under the QCO norms under Phase I of the launch. The ministry, said Saxena, is looking into 99 such items, including the 31 listed today, that have been identified to be brought under QCOs.