Centre announces Quality Control Orders for 31 technical textile items 

The Centre announced Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 31 textile items on April 11 to bring products being produced in India on par with those developed nations.

The list comprises 19 geotextiles, a strong synthetic fibre used in projects such as highways and dams to stabilize loose soil and prevent erosion, and 12 protective textiles, used to protect against natural or man-made adverse events like heat, storms, ultraviolet rays and radiation.

The orders mark the first time regulations have been introduced for the technical textiles industry, Rajeev Saxena, joint secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, told press conference.

The 31 textile items have been brought under the QCO norms under Phase I of the launch. The ministry, said Saxena, is looking into 99 such items, including the 31 listed today, that have been identified to be brought under QCOs.

These QCOs will strive to provide the best value to users and end consumers, fostering Indian product quality that would be on par with that of developed nations, Saxena said. They will also aim to protect against sub-standard imports, too. The conformity assessment requirements specified in these QCOs will be applicable to domestic as well as foreign manufacturers who intend to export their products to India. Related stories OPEC+ output cut may lead to higher oil prices, push up India's import bill: IEA

ONDC’s challenge is onboarding stakeholders, expanding the market: T Koshy, CEO

Post office savings schemes compete with bank FDs after 3 hikes in rates by govt No concerns on QCOs by WTO members The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has termed QCOs a trade barrier. “While WTO has termed QCOs a trade barrier and has raised concerns for other products, no objections by any member countries were raised for QCOs on these 31 items. These items are crucial to human safety,” Saxena told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the press conference. On the domestic industry’s worry over QCOs, he said: “This may cause initial hiccups but the industry will eventually adapt. We have held extensive discussions with industry players and stakeholders on this issue before bringing in these measures. The measures will eventually be beneficial to them.” “QCOs will ensure the standard and quality of technical textiles and encourage the growth of this industry in India in producing quality products at competitive pricing,” he added. The QCOs shall come into force immediately after 180 days of the announcement. Saxena said: “Some leeway and extensions may be given to sectors facing issues in implementing the QCOs.” Future action plan The Ministry of Textiles plans to issue 2 more QCOs for 28 items in Phase II, including 22 items of Agro Textiles and 6 items of medical textiles. QCOs on products such as sanitary napkins and diapers would not be made mandatory for all. “The QCOs will not be made applicable to Self-Help Groups in order to promote their work on ground where information and awareness about these products is already low. For those wanting to opt for better standard in these two products, they may choose from brands selling these on whom the QCOs will apply,” said Saxena. In Phase III, 30+ more technical textiles items may be considered for QCOs, he added.

