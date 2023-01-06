 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's most optimistic economist thinks US Fed will cut rates to 1.25% by early 2024

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Arend Kapteyn of UBS thinks the US is entering a "much more disinflationary environment" and hidden weaknesses in the labour market will force the American central bank to rapidly cut rates from July

Markets are underpricing the extent to which US monetary policy may ease in the coming year and the Federal Reserve may slash interest rates to just over 1 percent by early 2024 as hidden weaknesses in the labour market emerge, according to UBS' Arend Kapteyn.

The US central bank has led the charge in rapidly raising interest rates in 2022 to tackle multi-decade-high inflation, with the federal funds rate target range currently at 4.25-4.5 percent. According to CME's FedWatch Tool, prices of Fed Funds futures suggest there is more than 99 percent chance the mid-point of the target range will be above 4 percent by the end of 2023.

As per the Federal Open Market Committee's latest projections, the interest rate is expected to be 5-5.25 percent at the end of 2023 before easing to 4-4.25 percent by the end of 2024.

However, according to Kapteyn, UBS' global head of economics, the Fed funds rate may be cut to 3-3.25 percent by the end of 2023 and even further to 1-1.25 percent by early 2024.

"We are going into a much more disinflationary environment. We are probably the most optimistic about the speed at which inflation will decline this year," Kapteyn said on January 5 in a conference call.

Economy to crack