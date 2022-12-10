 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttar Pradesh reports an increase in rhino population since reintroduction over three decades ago

Mongabay .
Dec 10, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

The forest department is now creating an Action Plan to expand the area for these rhinos and the state government has allocated Rs. 1.43 crores for the project. Photo by Sanjay Pathak.

-An inter-state rhino reintroduction project was undertaken in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh 38 years ago where five rhinos were relocated from Assam.
-After the reintroduction, the rhino population is now up to 40, according to the latest population estimation.
-Buoyed by the success of this programme, the state government has decided to earmark more geographical areas in the tiger reserve. It has also allocated Rs. 1.43 million for the same.

by Azeem Mirza

About four decades ago, the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh did not have any trace of the greater single-horned rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis), commonly known as the Indian rhinoceros.

Most of the population was concentrated in the popular Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam. But recently, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh reported a positive rise of the terrestrial mammal. A four-decade-old ambitious inter-state rhino reintroduction project seems to have worked in the right direction.

The Indian rhinoceros falls under the ‘vulnerable’ category of species in the Red List of threatened species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Around 40 such rhinoceroses can now be spotted on the marshy grasslands of Terai in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

In the last 38 years, the population has grown from the five rhinos, that were introduced in the reserve, to 40 and according to the local forest department, the population is only expected to increase in the days to come.