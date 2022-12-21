 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Tax mop-up buoyant enough to fund extra spending, won't borrow more: FM Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

The finance minister was replying on the debate on supplementary demand for grants in the Rajya Sabha. The appropriation bill for the same was passed by the Upper House and returned to the Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

The Centre's tax collections are buoyant enough to help meet the extra expenditure it has sought permission for, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha on December 21.

Replying to the debate on the supplementary demands for grants in the Upper House of Parliament, Sitharaman said the Centre would not borrow more from the market.

The Centre sought to spend a net Rs 3.26 lakh crore more as part of its first supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23.

The Rajya Sabha passed the appropriation bill for the same and returned it to the Lok Sabha.

"In September itself the government of India made it very clear that we are not changing our borrowing schedule... We have not changed our borrowing plans. Which means we are very clear that we are going to see that the revenue we are generating is sufficient to take care of this additional (spending)," the minister said in the Rajya Sabha.

She also added that gross tax collections during April-October were 18 percent higher than those in the year-ago period, "substantially higher" than what the budget for 2022-23 had estimated.